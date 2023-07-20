Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZWI. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.