Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

