Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CWAN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.17 and a beta of 0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.