CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $512.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

