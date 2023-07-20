CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,083 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.