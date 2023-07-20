CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a PE ratio of -74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

