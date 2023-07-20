CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,642 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.