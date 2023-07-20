CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $669,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.17 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

