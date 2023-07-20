CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 147.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Washington Federal Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

