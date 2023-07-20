CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.