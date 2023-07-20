CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of CNEY remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 164,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,840. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNEY. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

