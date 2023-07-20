Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 16,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,746. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.