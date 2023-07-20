Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.4 %

CNS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 164,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

