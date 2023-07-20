Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $62.36. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 10,810 shares traded.
The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
