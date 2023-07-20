Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $40.80 on Monday. Cohu has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

