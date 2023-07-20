Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

