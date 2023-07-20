Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 83,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.