Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 2,866,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,743,314. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

