Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.94%.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, insider David Andrew Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $421,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

