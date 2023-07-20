Comparing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grab and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 2 4 0 2.67 Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Grab.

Grab has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84% Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Getty Images’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 9.18 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -9.00 Getty Images $926.24 million 2.14 -$77.55 million ($0.27) -18.48

Getty Images has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getty Images beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.