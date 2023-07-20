Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $73.11 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $569.23 million and approximately $147.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $73.11 or 0.00241346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003356 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,785,829 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,785,479.47297623 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 70.04830467 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $89,916,245.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

