CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.00.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

