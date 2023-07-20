CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.00.
