ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $5,223,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 380,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 199,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

