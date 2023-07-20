ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28). 2,026,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.28).
ContourGlobal Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.30.
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
