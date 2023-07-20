Contrasting Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 363.09%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.10 -$139.82 million ($4.63) -0.80 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 30.61

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -10.99% N/A -3.69% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

