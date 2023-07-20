Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Life Healthcare Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $485.80 million 0.72 $6.64 million $0.25 46.92 Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.43

Profitability

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Life Healthcare Group. Life Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares The Pennant Group and Life Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.54% 13.16% 3.21% Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Life Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Life Healthcare Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

