Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Short Interest Update

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Conyers Park III Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Trading Up 60.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAAW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 25,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,963. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

