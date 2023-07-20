Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Update

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CRBG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 953,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,240. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

