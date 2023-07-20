Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $6.93 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.