Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,412 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

