Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,225.75 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $720.84 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,225.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,191.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

