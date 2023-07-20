Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

