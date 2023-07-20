Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,629,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,491,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

