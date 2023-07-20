Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,146.62

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,146.62 ($41.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,286 ($42.97). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,232 ($42.26), with a volume of 58,399 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.69) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.46) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a report on Monday, June 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,614.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 58.80 ($0.77) dividend. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 3,798.08%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.23), for a total value of £213,987.50 ($279,795.37). Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

