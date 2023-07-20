Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.66.

Netflix stock opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $200.10 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

