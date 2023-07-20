Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

