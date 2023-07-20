Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 418,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 68,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,248. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $486.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

