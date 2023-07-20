Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 885,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

