CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 6,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,266. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.