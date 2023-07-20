Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 20,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

