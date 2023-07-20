Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

