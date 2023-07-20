Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

