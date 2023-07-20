Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.