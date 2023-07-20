Csenge Advisory Group Has $968,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

