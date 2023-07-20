Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,968,000,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHI opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

