Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

