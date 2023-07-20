Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director David Charles Adams Sells 4,660 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.