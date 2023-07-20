Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,026 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,584. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

