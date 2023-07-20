DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Update

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCMDF remained flat at $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

