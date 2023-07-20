Davis R M Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Shell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

