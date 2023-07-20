Davis R M Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $417.64 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

